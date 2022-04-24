Text-to-Speech Market Top Regions, Leading Players Upcoming Trends and Revenue Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and rising demand for handheld devices is driving growth of the global text-to-speech market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Text-to-Speech Market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion at a steady CAGR of 14.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Text to speech technology market is witnessing increasing revenue growth owing to growing traction of the software globally. Text-to-speech works with almost all personal digital devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. Text-to-speech tools highlight the words as they are read out aloud and serves to help children not only to see the words onscreen, but also to hear, understand, and recognize the pronunciation simultaneously.

The technology is helpful in communicating with users when reading content or messages on a screen is inconvenient or not possible. This technology opens up information and applications for disabled people in new ways, and helps those individuals who are unable to read text on a screen to a great extent. Advancements in technology has resulted in further development of more innovative features in text-to-speech tools. Some market players have improved the optical character recognition (OCR) feature, which allows text to speech technology to read text from images aloud. For instance, a user can take a photograph of a street sign and have the words be read out in audio format.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Nuance Communication, Amazon.com, LumenVox LLC, SESTEK, Readspeaker, Sensory Inc., Acapela Group, and Nextup Technologies.

Some Key Highlights

In January 2021, Facebook launched an updated feature of Automatic Alt Text (AAT), which offers details regarding an image or photograph in audio or voice for benefit of blind and visually impaired users. The tool uses computer vision technology to automatically create descriptions.

Software segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to rising deployment as a teaching aid for visually-impaired individuals or for persons with dyslexia. The technology is also useful for listening to content from documents while multi-tasking. The availability of free software online is another factor propelling adoption and growth of this segment.

Cloud segment revenue is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. Deployment of cloud-based technology has increased scalability, enabled 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Rising adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS) by large organizations is another key factors driving revenue growth of the cloud segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global text-to-speech market on the basis of offering, deployment mode, voice type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Services

Software-as-a-Service

Support, Implementation & Consulting

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Voice Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Neural and Custom Voice

Non-Neural

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Assistant tool for visually impaired or disabilities (Dyslexic Reader)

Enterprises

Others (Government and Legal)

Major Regions Covered in the Keyword Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

