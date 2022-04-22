Fingerprint Sensors Market to Reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027 | IMARC Group

Fingerprint Sensor Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fingerprint sensor market size reached a US$ 5.15 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.42% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Fingerprint sensors are vital components of electronic security systems that rely on fingerprints for biometric authentication and granting the user access to a device, information or approve transactions. These sensors also provide fast, reliable, and easy access to personal contact details, emails, personal information, and location. They are convenient, cost-effective, facilitate record-keeping and assist in managing attendance portals. Consequently, they are widely adopted in the consumer electronics, aerospace, government and law enforcement, healthcare, defense and military, travel and immigration, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market:

At present, the leading smart device manufacturers are focusing on the integration of fingerprint sensors as they assist users in logging in with a single touch. These sensors increase security, eliminate the use of PIN codes, patterns and passwords, and minimize threats related to hacking and misuse of sensitive data. They are also used to strengthen the authentication process and to offer secure access control in several organizations. This, in confluence with the increasing sales of smartphones, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising incidences of security breaches are also driving the fingerprint sensors market. Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to provide a personalized user experience is fostering the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fingerprint-sensor-market/requestsample

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Cogent Inc., Anviz Global Inc., Apple Inc., BIO-Key International Inc., Egis Technology Inc, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEMIA (Advent International Corporation), Idex Biometrics ASA, M2SYS Technology, Next Biometrics Group ASA, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Sonavation Inc., Synaptics Incorporated and Vkansee Technology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, technology and application.

Breakup by Type:

Area and Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

Breakup by Technology:

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Government and Law Enforcement

Military, Defense and Aerospace

Travel and Immigration

Banking and Finance

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3cYGFLE

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse related reports:

Insurance Fraud Detection Market Size : https://bit.ly/30hmW7h

Fitness App Market Report: https://bit.ly/3n7vGVW

Construction Equipment Market: https://bit.ly/2YG0vYp

Online Grocery Market: https://bit.ly/3wDIKWa

Solar Shading Systems Market Report: https://bit.ly/3n8RRLp

Electronic Security Market: https://bit.ly/3vAKcbU

Voltage Regulators Market Report 2022-2027

Millimeter Wave Technology Market: https://bit.ly/36AZUeu

Level Sensor Market: https://bit.ly/3k04XZ4

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market: https://bit.ly/3Kdy2es

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.