Joint Reconstruction Devices Market,Share, Business Opportunities,Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027
Emergen Research
The global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to reach USD 36.81 Billion by 2027
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joint Reconstruction Devices Market has recently added a report Forecast to 2027 to its repository, which comprises of data relating to the market size, share, value, and volume, production processes, revenue generation, the regional analysis of the business vertical, along with the outcomes of analytical tools including, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report highlights the growth opportunities and challenges that industry players might encounter in the forecast years, along with an elaborate competitive landscape and expansion strategies adopted by the companies functioning in the Market.
Key participants include Nuvasive Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet, DJO Global Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, and Microport Scientific Corporation, among others.
The factors projected to drive the market during the forecast period are global demand for minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures, rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increasing patient base with expanding population
Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size – USD 22.49 Billion in 2019, Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry Trends –High demand from developing nations
Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/28
The growing incidences of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders causing discomfort, weakness, and inflammation in joints like knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, among others, and the need to treat them is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in life expectancy leads to rising cases associated with joint disorders, particularly in developing nations, hence substantially driving the market growth of joint reconstruction devices.
As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the mean life expectancy of people is 82.3 years of age and 83.7 years of age in South Korea and Japan, respectively. As a result, a growing geriatric population at a higher risk of becoming affected by musculoskeletal disorders, demand for various joint reconstruction devices and is expected to increase over the coming next 5-7 years.
The high use of minimally invasive medicine worldwide has contributed to scientific advancements in medical instruments and procedures. The market for joint reconstruction devices is tied mainly to technological development. A growing number of studies to enhance bionic implants and robotic surgeries are anticipated to play an instrumental role in propelling the market demand.
The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.
By type, the ankle type accounted for a revenue of USD 5.69 billion in 2019 in the joint reconstruction devices market and is likely to rise with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period as they are designed to provide patients with faster and longer-term relief, conducted through arthroscopy.
By technique, the arthroscopy technique is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecasted period as many of these procedures are conducted under local anesthetics, reducing the overall procedure rate directly related to the rising incidence of the disorders correlated with the joint.
By application, orthopedic clinic applications are significant contributors to the joint reconstruction devices market, due to the broad population of cases comprising primarily of people recovering from orthopedic disorders as they are surgically implanted, were mostly treated in clinics.
North America dominated the market for Joint Reconstruction Devices in 2019, due to variables such as the involvement of a vast number of market participants, the increasing incidence of joint diseases, supportive healthcare programs, and high patient disposable income. The North America region held approximately 42.1% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 26.0% market in the year 2019
Emergen Research has segmented the global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Knee
Hip
Shoulder
Ankle
Others
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Joint replacement
Osteotomy
Arthroscopy
Resurfacing
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Orthopedic Clinic
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-devices-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
US.
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Joint Reconstruction Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Joint Reconstruction Devices industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Joint Reconstruction Devices market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Joint Reconstruction Devices industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/28
Related reports:
Spinal Implants and Surgery DevicesMarket: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market
3D Printing HealthcareMarket: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market
Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market
Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn