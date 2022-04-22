Global Automotive Interiors Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

The global automotive interiors market reached a value of US$ 144.22 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 197.73 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive interiors represent the various integrated essential components that are designed for ensuring comfort, providing grip, and improving the overall performance and aesthetic appeal of vehicles. They include headliners, cockpit modules, dashboards, door panels, seats, etc., and are usually manufactured from numerous materials, such as fabrics, rubber, composites, plastics, wood, etc. Besides this, additional interior trims and upholstery adornments can also be added to enhance the quality, extend the life of the vehicle, prevent stains, provide a superior feel to the interiors, etc. Consequently, automotive interiors are extensively utilized in passenger cars and commercial vehicles across the globe.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global automotive interiors market reached a value of US$ 144.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 197.73 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027.

Automotive Interiors Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising sales of automotive vehicles are among the primary factors driving the automotive interiors market. In line with this, the inflating awareness towards the product benefits, such as durability, customizability, ease of availability, easy maintenance, and protection from water, dirt, grime, etc., is further bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the emerging trend of utilizing eco-friendly materials in the manufacturing of automotive interiors is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of polypropylene materials, on account of their chemical stability, low density, resistance to corrosion and chemical leaking, cost-effectiveness, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the escalating integration of bio-based plastics, including bio-polyethylene terephthalate and bio-polyester, in designing these products in a way that reduces the overall vehicular weight and ensures enhanced flexibility is anticipated to stimulate the automotive interiors market in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Interiors Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adient plc, Continental AG, Dräxlmaier Group, Grupo Antolin, International Automotive Components Group (Lear Corporation), JVCKENWOOD Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, material and vehicle type.

Breakup by Component:

• Cockpit Module

• Flooring

• Door Panel

• Automotive Seat

• Interior Lighting

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Leather

• Fabric

• Vinyl

• Wood

• Glass Fiber Composite

• Carbon Fiber Composite

• Metal

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

