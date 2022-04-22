E-Waste Management Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2027

The global E-waste management market reached a value of US$ 54.78 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 117.3 Billion by 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-wastes are generated from disposed and discarded electrical and electronic equipment (EEE), including ridges, digital cameras, dryers, computers, electrical components, televisions, tablets, kettles, washing machines, etc. They comprise of various toxic substances and precious metals, such as gold, mercury, platinum, cadmium, gallium, lead, silver, beryllium, indium, etc. E-waste management involves the recycling, disposing, reusing, and reselling of discarded electronic wastes to refurbish them into valuable products. It aids in minimizing wastes, protecting human and environmental health, saving landfill space, and reducing pollution and carbon footprint, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, natural resource depletion, etc.

The global E-waste management market reached a value of US$ 54.78 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 117.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.10% during 2022-2027.

E-Waste Management Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding consumer electronics sector is primarily driving the e-waste management market. In line with this, continuous technological advancements and the launch of new product variants are propelling the rates of disposal of old electronics, which, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions to identify, sort, and categorize the wastes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the scarcity of precious metals is catering to the need for e-waste management for manufacturing new devices from recycled components with a reduced carbon footprint, which is also augmenting the global market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for premium-priced electronic devices and the implementation of several stringent regulations by government bodies to increase awareness towards modern waste management practices are expected to fuel the e-waste management market in the coming years.

Global E-Waste Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Desco Electronic Recyclers CC, Electronic Recyclers International Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Sembcorp Industries, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., Stena Metall AB, Tetronics Technologies Ltd., Umicore N.V., Veolia Environnement S.A. and WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, material type, source type and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

• Metal

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others

Breakup by Source Type:

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Trashed

• Recycled

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

