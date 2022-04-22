Tactical Radio Market Size to Reach US$8 bn in 2027

Tactical Radio Market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 8 Bn in 2027; reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Tactical Radio Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2778/tactical-radio-market.html

What are Tactical Radios?

Tactical radios enable voice and data communication for the armed forces. Over the past few years, tactical communications have gained importance as several militaries across the globe are focused on their individual soldier transformation objectives.

How does the report help?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

Effective tactical communication has become one of the most powerful weapons, hence there has been a growing focus on the development of advanced tactical radios. As a result of the growing terrorism threats and border disputes, several countries are engaged in the strengthening of the defense and offense capabilities of their airborne, ground-based, and naval forces. Thus, the deployment and usage of tactical radios have rapidly been gaining momentum in recent years. There have been several investments in the defense industry directed at tactical radios in recent years, which would boost the overall market. Some of them are:

In September 2021, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. signed a five-year contract worth over US$ 200 million with the US Army, for the delivery of 100,000 multi-channel software-defined Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 handheld radios and 65,000 AN/PRC -158 manpack radios. During the same period, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation) signed a three-year contract worth US$ 294.1 million, with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), to provide 8,085 AN/ARC-210(v) radios that would be installed in more than 400 strategic and tactical airborne, seaborne, and land-based (mobile and fixed) platforms. Similarly, in April 2021, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. had signed a contract worth around US$ 50 million with an Asian country, for the delivery of Falcon III radios for dismounted soldiers, military ground vehicles, and base station applications. During the same period, Leonardo signed a contract with Boeing to provide its new software-defined radio, the SWave Airborne SDR SRT-800, for the fleet of E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft. The advanced airborne radio will provide secure and cyber-resilient air-to-air and air-to-ground connectivity for the AWACS fleet.

With the increasing number of global military operations, the quality of the radios has witnessed a colossal improvement over the years. Also, there has been a large procurement of advanced tactical radios from the ground, airborne, and naval forces across the globe, which provide better communication among the different military platforms and result in effective cross-platform interoperability and support.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Platform Type – Ground Platform, Airborne Platform, and Naval Platform. Product Type –

Fixed Radio

Deployed Radio - Man-Portable Radio (Handheld Radio and Manpack Radio), Handheld Radio and Manpack Radio.

Vehicle-Mounted Radio.

Frequency Type – HF, VHF/UHF, and VHF/UHF with SATCOM Region –

North America - The USA, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe,

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and

Rest of the World - Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Others.

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents

Tactical Radio Market Insights

Based on the platform type, the ground platform is expected to remain the biggest market for tactical radios in the foreseen future. These radios are frequently used for every ground-based tactical operation and mission. Moreover, with the increasing terror threats and border disputes, the demand for ground tactical radios is expected to intensify.

Based on the product type, deployed tactical radios account for the dominant market share. With the increasing demand for effective communication for military personnel (armed forces, sir forces, and naval forces) on the move, the deployed tactical radios have gained prominence.

Based on the frequency type, VHF/UHF is the most commonly used frequency type for tactical radios. VHF/UHF radios were considered as a breakthrough in the tactical radio market. They serve as a reliable source of two-way communication. Similarly, The HF tactical radios are generally used for long-range communication, but due to the limited availability of frequency and low bandwidth capacity, they are not used as broadly as their VHF/UHF counterparts.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is likely to maintain its supremacy in the tactical radio market throughout the forecast period. This is mostly due to the large investments made by the US DoD on tactical radios with the companies: L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Moreover, the US is the largest military spender globally, accounting for more than 1/3rd of the total share.

In addition, major players of the market have their presence or are headquartered in the US.

Concurrently, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global tactical radio market during the forecast period.

The key factors responsible for the swift growth are increased demand for tactical radios by the military forces and a rise in overall military expenditure (especially in China and India).





Who are the Top Market Players?

There is stiff competition in the tactical radio market. The growth of the companies is directly dependent on the industry conditions and government support. These companies differentiate their tactical radio offerings on the basis of their quality and their penetration in the target and emerging markets. Also, there have been some major mergers and acquisitions in the industry in recent years, which significantly influenced the competitive dynamics. For example:

In May 2020, BAE Systems completed the acquisition of the airborne tactical radios business division from Raytheon Technologies Corporation at US$ 275 million. As a result of this acquisition, BAE Systems is poised to become the market leader for airborne tactical radios. In June 2019, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. announced an all-stock merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation.

The overall competitive landscape has been affected as a result of these mergers and acquisitions. The following are the major players in the tactical radio market:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Tactical Radio Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

