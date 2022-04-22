Fertilizer Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Scope Forecast To 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global fertilizer market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global fertilizer market size reached a value of US$ 163.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 203.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Fertilizer is a chemical substance used on crops to increases the water retention capacity and natural fertility of the soil. It also aids in destroying pathogenic components and preventing the spread of diseases to plants. Moreover, it contains essential nutrients and microbes, such as potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen, which are needed for efficient plant growth.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Global Fertilizer Market Trends:
The rising global population, declining arable land, and the escalating demand for sustainable food production are positively influencing the utilization of fertilizers to improve crop productivity. Besides this, the introduction of organic fertilizers is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, various government and non-government organizations (NGOs) are introducing awareness programs and customized rural workshops to educate farmers about the usage and benefits of fertilizers in crop production. This, coupled with the rising demand for water-soluble and N, P, K, and micronutrient fertilizers that support human health, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Top fertlizer companies in World
CF Industries, Haifa Group, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Nutrien Limited, Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM), The Mosaic Company, Uralkali and Yara International.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product type, product, product form and crop type.
Breakup by Product Type:
Chemical Fertilizer
Biofertilizers
Breakup by Product:
Straight Fertilizers
Complex Fertilizers
Breakup by Product Form:
Dry
Liquid
Breakup by Crop Type:
Grains and Cereals
Pulses and Oilseeds
Fruits and Vegetables
Flowers and Ornamentals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
