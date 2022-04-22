Price Increase: Government Chief Calls for Implementation of circular 09/2022 (Government Council)

MOROCCO, April 22 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, called, Thursday in Rabat, for the implementation of circular 09/2022 to mitigate the impact of rising prices, combined with a scarcity of raw materials on companies that have concluded transactions under public orders.

The Head of Government invited the ministers to implement this circular and to resolve the difficulties of companies, in order to allow them to continue their activities, preserve their competitiveness and finalize the implementation of projects already launched, while enacting measures to deal with exceptional circumstances, said Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, during a press briefing after the Council of Government.

Akhannouch presented, during the proceedings of the Council of Government, the circular 09/2022 to mitigate the impact of rising prices, combined with a scarcity of raw materials on companies that have concluded transactions in the context of public orders, welcoming the involvement of various stakeholders to overcome this situation, endured by the global and national economies.

MAP 21 avril 2022