Gov't Studies Possibility of Allowing Moroccan Students Returning from Ukraine to Continue Studies in Partner Countries - Spokesman

MOROCCO, April 22 - The Government is studying the possibility of allowing Moroccan students returning from Ukraine to continue their studies in partner countries, said Thursday in Rabat, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas.

The Government is studying various possible solutions to enable the Moroccan students enrolled in Ukrainian institutions to continue their studies in partner countries such as Hungary, Bulgaria or Romania, while taking into account the educational records of each state, Baitas stated at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

These countries, he added, have expressed their wish to help Morocco by hosting its students and allowing them to continue their academic careers.

Until April 18, nearly 7,206 Moroccan students returning from Ukraine have registered in the platform set up by the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Baitas underlined, adding that 70% of them are enrolled in medicine, pharmacy, or dentistry.

On March 5, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation set up a digital platform to allow Moroccan students returning from Ukraine to continue their interrupted studies.

