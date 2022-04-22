Isoflavones Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cancer incidences is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Isoflavones market is projected to be worth USD 45.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The isoflavones market is observing a high demand attributed to growing cancer incidences. Cancer significantly impacts the societal and economic growth in the US and worldwide and is a major contributor to the cost burden of disease. It has been anticipated that 1,806,590 new cancer cases are likely to be diagnosed in the US in 2020, and 606,520 deaths will occur owing to the disease. Isoflavones play a crucial role in inhibiting the development and growth of cancer by gene modulation associated with apoptosis and cell cycle control.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Isoflavones Market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Isoflavones Market.

The Global Isoflavones Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Isoflavones Market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key participants include BASF SE, Biomax, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nutra Green Biotechnology, DSM, International Flavors and Fragrances, Nexira Inc., Herbo Nutra, and SK Bioland, among others.

Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, Frutarom Health, a firm engaged in healthy nutrition ingredients, launched an innovative range of organic soy isoflavones called Organic SoyLife Complex.

Three highly efficient extraction and purification methods of isoflavones are solidâ€phase extraction, Soxhlet extraction, and acceleratedâ€solvent extraction.

The growing demand for isoflavones from the personal care and cosmetics industry for the treatment of wrinkles, skin tightening, sun damage protection, and skin hydration is significantly driving the market growth.

The report studies the historical data of the Isoflavones Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Isoflavones market on the basis of source, form, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of Isoflavones, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Isoflavones Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Isoflavones market

