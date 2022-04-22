Anti-acne dermal patch Market Size to Grow by USD 898.04 Million by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global anti-acne dermal patch market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-acne dermal patch market is expected to grow from USD 518.2 million in 2021 to USD 898.04 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The high frequency of skin problems, as well as men's and women's increasing popularity and use of heavy and dangerous chemical-based products, will drive the demand for anti-acne patches. Because of continuous improvements in the dermatological field, the market is likely to grow significantly. One of the important causes driving the use of anti-acne cream among teens is the increasing incidence of pimples and skin irritation, which will boost the market size in the coming years.

In 2021, Inflammatory acne type dominated the market with the largest market share, with 53.4%.

The acne type segment is divided into Inflammatory Acne and Non-Inflammatory Acne. In 2021, Inflammatory acne type dominated the market with the largest market share, with 53.4% and market revenue of 276.71 million. Inflammatory acne is becoming increasingly severe and widespread over the world. Inflammatory acne is more potent than non-inflammatory acne because it is more likely to result in damage or weeping. Flaws or lesions on the skin that are ignited or red and swollen are caused by flaming skin. Acne is inflammatory.

In 2021, Herbal Based ingredients accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.12%.

The ingredient type segment is divided into herbal based and chemical based. In 2021, herbal based ingredients accounted for the largest share of the market with 56.12% and market revenue of 290.81 million. Acne patches on the market are often made of synthetic materials. Natural acne patches do not include any synthetic components and are constructed from easily obtained products such as Silk and mulberries. Silk is made up of lignin and fibroin. Fibroin can accelerate the growth rate of fibroblasts, allowing acne wounds to be treated rapidly. One of the primary reasons driving the expansion of the herbal-based anti-acne dermal patch market is the growing global demand for herbal-based skincare products due to their natural healing qualities and lack of adverse reactions.

The pharmacies & drug stores accounted for the largest share of the market with 35% for Anti-acne dermal patch in 2021.

The distribution channel segment is divided into pharmacies & drug stores, retail stores, and e-commerce platform. The Pharmacies & Drug Stores accounted for the largest share of the market with 35% and market revenue of 181.37 million for anti-acne dermal patch in 2021. The segment's rapid rise can be attributed chiefly to the increased usage of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines from drug shops and chemists for acne self-management. As a result, the abovementioned rationale is one of the most potent reasons driving the segment's growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global Anti-acne dermal patch market with a 188.62 million of the market revenue in 2021. Due to the presence of several significant players in this region, Asia-Pacific is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. The growing frequency of skin disorders and acne among teens and the young audience can be related to the regional market's development.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC., ZitSticka, 3M, Rael, Peach & Lily, Sephora USA, Inc., Urban Outfitters, Starface, Welly, Hero Cosmetics, DermaAngel, COSRX, among others.

