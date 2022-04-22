Animal-based Protein Supplements Market Size to Outstrip $77.67 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Increasing demand for animal protein from the cosmetics and personal care sector is predicted to boost market growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal-based protein supplements market is expected to grow from USD 39.84 Billion in 2021 to USD 77.67 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The market for animal protein, such as dairy protein, is growing as the demand for baby formula boosts. One of the primary factors contributing to the high consumption of animal protein components is the higher nutritional content in animal-based goods, which is expected to drive market expansion during 2022-2030.

The whey protein segment dominated the market with a market revenue of 8.6 billion in 2021.

The raw materials segment is divided into whey protein, casein protein, egg protein, dairy protein, fish protein, and gelatin. The whey protein segment dominated the market with the market revenue of 8.6 billion in 2021. Whey protein is derived from whey, the watery component of milk that breaks from the curds during the cheese-making process. It is frequently used as a protein supplement. It has the potential to boost the nutritional content of the diet as well as have an impact on the immune system. This is due to its health benefits such as muscle strengthening, hypertension reduction, fat loss promotion, tension and anxiety reduction, muscle cells repair, cholesterol reduction, and general medical promotion.

The food & beverages segment dominated the market with a market revenue of 12 billion in 2021.

The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, infant formulations, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed, and dietary supplements. The food & beverages segment dominated the market with the market revenue of 12 billion in 2021. Gelatin, whole eggs, yolk eggs, and other animal protein sources are widely used in the food and beverage sectors. This is because animal proteins, such as gelatin and egg proteins, are an optimum supply of necessary amino acids; hence, animal proteins are a leading protein supplement in many foods and drinks. The medicines and nutraceuticals market, on the other hand, is predicted to increase at the fastest CAGR throughout the projection period.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global animal-based protein supplements market in 2021. This is due to rising urbanization and a burgeoning middle-class with discretionary money. Furthermore, increased emphasis on leading an active and healthy lifestyle in nations such as China and India is essential in contributing to a growing market.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, CytoSport, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., AMCO Proteins, WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC, Quest Nutrition, NOW Foods, Transparent Labs, THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY among others.

