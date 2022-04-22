Gypsum Board Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2022-2027

Gypsum Board Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global gypsum board market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Gypsum board, or plasterboard, refers to a premier, lightweight construction material that is usually manufactured from sulfate dihydrate. It is extruded between two layers of thick facer and backer paper sheets that are bonded by a plaster made from the blend of plasticizers, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) and fibers. Gypsum board aids in controlling sound, ensuring easy installation, enhancing thermal insulation, and resisting moisture. It also possesses non-combustible properties, due to which it is extensively used in the residential and commercial sectors as ceiling coverings and interior walls.

Global Gypsum Board Market Trends:

The increasing demand for aesthetically-appealing building structures, rising investments in infrastructural projects, and the significant consumer spendings on cost-effective and customizable advanced construction materials are majorly driving the gypsum board market growth. In line with this, the rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to promote the uptake of sustainable building resources, such as gypsum boards in renovation projects, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, strategic collaborations amongst key players for manufacturing pre-decorated gypsum boards with enhanced moisture-resistance and soundproofing facilities are contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

BNBM Group

Saint-Gobain

Knauf

Etex

USG Boral

Yoshino

Breakup by Product Type:

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

Others

Breakup by End-Use

Residential

Corporate

Commercial

Institutional

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Central and South America

Key highlights of the report:

