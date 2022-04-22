3D Bioprinting Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 18% Through 2026

3D Bioprinting Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D bioprinting market size is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. As per TBRC’s 3D printed medical devices market research the market is then expected to grow to $2.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.7%. Rising governments and private funding to support 3D bioprinting research activities are expected to drive the growth of the 3D bioprinting market in the forecast period.

The 3D bioprinting market consists of sales of 3D bioprinting products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and utilizing 3D printing to produce biomedical parts that imitate natural tissue characteristics. 3D Bioprinting is a type of additive manufacturing that prints live structures layer by layer, mimicking the behavior of actual living systems, using cells and other biocompatible materials like inks, also known as bio-inks. 3D bioprinting materials are mainly used in connection with drug research and most recently as cell scaffolds to help repair damaged ligaments and joints.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in 3D bioprinting to fabricate bio-tissues in a layer-to-layer fashion from a digital 3D model using a combination of cells, growth factors, and biomaterials. Artificial intelligence is a branch of technology that deals with the simulation of human behavior in machines. AI is used in bioprinting to give suggestions on the best possible printing parameters needed to produce a biocompatible tissue that can fit the patient’s physiological makeup, by analyzing data and identifying patterns throughout the bioprinting process.

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Segments

The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented:

By Component: 3D Bioprinters, Bio inks

By Material: Living Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Others

By Application: Research Applications, Clinical Application, Others

By End-User: Research Organization and Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceuticals Companies, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global 3D bioprinting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D bioprinting global market outlook, 3D printed medical devices market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D bioprinting market, 3D bioprinting market share, 3D bioprinting global market segments and geographies, 3D printed medical devices market trends, 3D bioprinting global market players, 3D bioprinting market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D bioprinting market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 3D Bioprinting Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Organovo Holdings Inc, Allevi Inc, Cellink, Aspect Biosystems Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, Cyfuse Biomedical KK, Envisiontec Inc, Poietis, TeVido BioDevices, and Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC