Pressure Relief Mattress Market Business Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure relief mattress market is expected to grow from USD 1.75 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.77 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period 2022-2030.The rise of the pressure relief mattress market refers to the growing demand of rise in need from end-users and healthcare providers looking for better patient care benefits. Long-term bed-ridden patients in-home care or in-hospitals and more aged people are prone to form pressure ulcers because of less movement. The demand for pressure relief mattresses for such patients pushes the market growth. Another factor propelling the development of the market is the easy availability of various raw materials. There are several types of raw materials open for manufacturing pressure relief mattresses. The selection of raw materials depends on the kind of mattress required to be designed. Among various kinds, the most commonly used pressure relief mattress is solid-filled pressure relief mattresses. The manufacturers prefer latex, coiled spring, and memory foam as raw materials. The memory foam pressure relief mattresses are the most common type of mattress.

By 2030, the home use segment is likely to dominate the market

The application segment is divided into hospitals, home use and others. By 2030, the home use segment is likely to dominate the market. Mobility is often affected by age and medical conditions. A patient who spends a lot of time in bed is ultimately suggested for a home care facility. An adjustable powered mattress will move patients whose age or health issues stop them from independently moving.

The static pressure mattress segment led the market with a market value of around 1.12 billion in 2021.

The type of segment is divided into alternating pressure mattress and static pressure mattress. The static pressure mattress segment led the market with a market value of around 1.12 billion in 2021. Growing focus on prevention is the first and best line of defense for successfully tackling unavoidable pressure ulcers; the unsophistication and efficacy of static mattresses make it the perfect standard support surface for any healthcare background. And a more increased highest weight capacity, up to 253kg, also entitles the mattress to meet the modern challenges of those heavier clients, with all parts fully replaceable.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global pressure relief mattress market with a market value of around 0.61 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the pressure relief mattress market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the significant players of pressure relief mattress are operating from the US region. Their presence across the globe is based on utilization ratio, production capacity, consumer base, demand, supply scenario, and profit margin.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Abecca, ADL GmbH, Apex Medical Corp., Arjo, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, FazziniSrl, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Lifeline Corporation, Linet, Malvestio Spa, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Span America, Stryker, and Talley Group Ltd.

