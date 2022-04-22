Cross-Laminated Timber Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Scope Forecast To 2022-2027

Cross-Laminated Timber Market

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" the global market reached a volume of 1,853,437 Cubic Metres in 2021. Cros- laminated timber (CLT) is pre-assembled, engineered wood lumber that is manufactured by stacking, adjoining, and bonding multilayer of solid-sawn lumber planks with glue. This, in turn, enhances the rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties of CLT. The adjacent layers are utilized as load-bearing parts for building frames as it exhibits structural strength, high load carrying capacity, corrosion resistance, fast installation, and better thermal and sound insulation properties. Apart from this, CLT offers better performance, on account of which it is extensively used as a substitute of steel, masonry, and steel.

Global Cross Lamination Timber Market Trends:

The CLT market is being driven by the increasing investments in infrastructural projects and the growing need for lightweight, affordable and easily installable construction materials. This is further supported by the widespread product adoption in the residential sector due to the high adaptivity properties of CLT in flexible designs and modern architecture. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to promote the uptake of eco-friendly building materials, such as CLT, for eliminating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cross-laminated timber market to reach 3,777,532 Cubic Metres by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Stora Enso

KLH

Binderholz

Mayr Melnhof

Hasslacher

XLam Limited

Sterling Lumber

Shilliger Holz AG

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Structurlam

SmartLam

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings

Commercial Spaces

Breakup by Product Type:

Custom CLT

Blank CLT

Breakup by Element Type:

Wall Panels

Flooring Panels

Roofing Slabs

Others

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

Spruce

Pine

Fir

Others

Breakup by Bonding Method:

Adhesively Bonded

Mechanically Fastened

Breakup by Panel Layers:

3-Ply

5-Ply

7-Ply

Others

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

PUR (Polyurethane)

PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

Others

Breakup by Press Type:

Hydraulic Press

Vacuum Press

Pneumatic Press

Others

Breakup by Storey Class:

Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

Breakup by Application Type:

Structural Applications

Non-Structural Applications

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Austria

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Spain

Norway

Sweden

United Kingdom

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

China

Taiwan

