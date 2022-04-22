Submit Release
Cross-Laminated Timber Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends and Scope Forecast To 2022-2027

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the global market reached a volume of 1,853,437 Cubic Metres in 2021. Cros- laminated timber (CLT) is pre-assembled, engineered wood lumber that is manufactured by stacking, adjoining, and bonding multilayer of solid-sawn lumber planks with glue. This, in turn, enhances the rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties of CLT. The adjacent layers are utilized as load-bearing parts for building frames as it exhibits structural strength, high load carrying capacity, corrosion resistance, fast installation, and better thermal and sound insulation properties. Apart from this, CLT offers better performance, on account of which it is extensively used as a substitute of steel, masonry, and steel. 

Global Cross Lamination Timber Market Trends:

The CLT market is being driven by the increasing investments in infrastructural projects and the growing need for lightweight, affordable and easily installable construction materials. This is further supported by the widespread product adoption in the residential sector due to the high adaptivity properties of CLT in flexible designs and modern architecture. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to promote the uptake of eco-friendly building materials, such as CLT, for eliminating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cross-laminated timber market to reach 3,777,532 Cubic Metres by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Stora Enso
KLH
Binderholz
Mayr Melnhof
Hasslacher
XLam Limited
Sterling Lumber
Shilliger Holz AG
Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
Structurlam
SmartLam
Meiken Lamwood Corp.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Residential
Educational Institutes
Government/Public Buildings
Commercial Spaces

Breakup by Product Type:

Custom CLT
Blank CLT

Breakup by Element Type:

Wall Panels
Flooring Panels
Roofing Slabs
Others

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

Spruce
Pine
Fir
Others

Breakup by Bonding Method:

Adhesively Bonded
Mechanically Fastened

Breakup by Panel Layers:

3-Ply
5-Ply
7-Ply
Others

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

PUR (Polyurethane)
PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)
MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)
Others

Breakup by Press Type:

Hydraulic Press
Vacuum Press
Pneumatic Press
Others

Breakup by Storey Class:

Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)
Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)
High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

Breakup by Application Type:

Structural Applications
Non-Structural Applications

Breakup by Region:

Europe
Austria
Germany
Italy
Switzerland
Czech Republic
Spain
Norway
Sweden
United Kingdom
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
Australia
New Zealand
Japan
China
Taiwan

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

