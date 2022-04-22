Tertiary Amines Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2022 – 2030; A Report by The Brainy Insights

The rising usage of creams and moisturizers due to rising disposable incomes is expected to drive growth of the tertiary amine market over the forecast period.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tertiary amines market is expected to grow from 4.40 billion in 2020 to USD 7.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period 2021-2030. The rising demand for the surfactant, cleaning products, and detergent across the globe is one of the key factor driving the growth of global tertiary amines market.

The C-14 TA segment led the tertiary amines market with a market share of around 26.69% in 2020

The type segment is divided into C-8 TA, C-10 TA, C-12 TA, C-14 TA, C-16 TA, and Others. The C-14 TA segment led the tertiary amines market with a market share of around 26.69% in 2020. The growth is mainly due to increasing demand for the C-14 TA in agrochemicals and fuel additives applications. The C-14 TA is used as raw materials for the manufacturing of emulsifiers, fuel additives, and agrochemicals.

The surfactants segment is held the largest market share of 23.60% in the year 2020

The application segment is divided into biocides, emulsifiers, surfactants, floatation agents, corrosion inhibitors, drilling material, and others. The surfactants segment is held the largest market share of 23.60% in the year 2020. The growing use of surfactants in the cleaning and cosmetics sector is a key driver for the growth of the surfactant segment. The rising demand for cleaning products due to the prevalence of various infectious diseases is driving the demand for surfactants.

The personal care segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period

The end-use segment is divided into the petroleum industry, agricultural chemicals, personal care, textiles & fibers, cleaning products, plastics, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and others. The personal care segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the appearance among the consumers is boosting the demand for personal care products.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the tertiary amines market, with a 38.14% share of the market revenue in 2020. The presence of a large number of tertiary amines production companies in the North America region is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. The Middle East and Africa region are anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period. A large number of oil well drilling activities in the region is driving the growth of tertiary amines.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global tertiary amines market are KLK Oleo, Albemarle Corporation, Arkema, Dow Chemical, Kao Corporation, Temix Oleo Srl, Eastman Chemical Company, Indo Amines Ltd, Balaji Amines, and Solvay among others.

