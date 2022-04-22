Pallet Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2022-2027

Pallet Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pallet market to reach US$ 75.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

A new research report by IMARC Group, titled "Pallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global market reached a value of US$ 57.6 Billion in 2021. Pallets are portable, horizontal logistics platform that assists in supporting various consumer goods by transporting them through conveyer forklift or front loader. It can be manufactured from wood, plastic, corrugated paper, and metal materials based on the application. Pallet aids in ensuring smooth transportation of products, protecting commodities by eliminating knocks and bumps, and stacking heavier objects. Apart from this, pallet exhibits optimal strength, due to which it is extensively used in storing, handling, and assembling goods in warehouses.

One of the key factors driving the pallet market growth is the increasing need for lightweight and efficient material handling equipment for optimizing logistic operations across various industrial verticals. In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of radio frequency identification (RFID) chips for tracking and tracing goods in real-time, are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns have prompted key players to utilize waste wood over plastic to manufacture pallets, which in turn, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, significant expansion in the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors and growing standards of transportation operations are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the pallet market to reach US$ 75.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Brambles Ltd.

Rehrig Pacific Company

Schoeller Allibert

LOSCAM

CABKA Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Paper

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Machinery and Metal

Construction

Others

Breakup by Structural Design:

Block

Stringer

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

