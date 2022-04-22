Lubricants Market Size to Outstrip $153.07 Billion by 2030 | The Brainy Insights

Rapid industrialization in developing countries is also expected to boost the lubricants market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lubricants market is expected to grow from USD 121.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 153.07 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030. High performance lubricants have improved properties such as reduced gear wear, reduced flammability and extended life, which can promise good market performance on lubricant market trends during the forecast period. Bio-lubricants, which are also part of the market, are witnessing a growing global demand, with countries in the APAC region expected to be most consumed, such as India and China.

The engine oil segment dominated the market with a market value of around 66.82 billion in 2021.

The type segment is divided into hydraulic fluids, engine oil, metalworking fluid, greases, gear oil, others. The engine oil segment dominated the market with a market value of around 66.82 billion in 2021. This high value is due to growing demand in the automotive sector. Economic growth in developing countries is rising the ownership of automobiles which will act as a stimulus to the demands.

In terms of volume, the automotive segment led the market with a market value of around 74.1 billion in 2021.

The application segment is divided into industrial, automotive and others. In terms of volume, the automotive segment led the market with a market value of around 74.1 billion in 2021. The automotive segment held the largest market value in the global market. The segment will witness significant growth during the forecast period. The reason for this is the increasing ownership of the customer's car. Lubricants are used in automotive engineering to reduce friction between two vehicle components. It also helps control temperature by absorbing the heat generated by moving parts.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest market share in the global lubricants industry during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. The main factor is the growth of various industrial sectors, along with the increasing number of automobiles in the countries.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include British Petroleum, Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp., Lukoil, Pennzoil, Philips 66 Company, Quaker Chemical Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Co., Sinopec Corp., and Total S.A among others.

