One month to the fifth celebration of world bee day

SLOVENIA, April 20 - On Friday, 20 May 2022, we will celebrate World Bee Day for the fifth consecutive year. The UN General Assembly proclaimed World Bee Day on 20 December 2017 as the result of cooperation between the Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association as the initiator, the Republic of Slovenia and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and as the result of the widespread European and wider international support of countries and organisations, including Apimondia (International Federation of Beekeepers' Associations). The marking of World Bee Day, which takes place every year in Slovenia and around the world, is an important priority for Slovenia, which put forward this initiative to promote the importance of bees and wild pollinators, raise awareness and call for increased activities for their conservation. Since 2022 was declared the European Year of Youth, the main topic of this year's celebration is youth and beekeeping. In order to foster the future of beekeeping, it is necessary to transfer knowledge and raise awareness of the importance of bees, in particular among young people who represent our future.

With this year's World Bee Day, we want to draw attention of the general public to the fact that bees are extremely important for our survival on this planet and that they are critically endangered in many countries and regions because of a variety of reasons (in particular due to climate change). Bees need clean air, clean water and a clean environment in a broader sense. If we preserve the environment and enable the bees to survive, then people will also live in a nicer and healthier environment. But most importantly, we must all become aware that the role of every individual is crucial for the preservation of bees and other pollinators.

At the national level, this year's World Bee Day will be celebrated on 21 May 2022 in Dolenjske Toplice as part of the Slovenian Beekeeping Holiday. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food will participate in the event, which is organised by the Slovenian Beekeeper's Association. The main international event will be held by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Experts from across the globe will participate in a round table entitled Bee engaged: Celebrating the diversity of bees and beekeeping systems, where they will present different beekeeping methods and the diversity of bees and wild pollinators. This year's topic addresses the issue of the persistent decline in the diversity of pollinators.

In addition to the main celebration, numerous events will be held all over the world. They will be organised by Slovenian diplomatic and consular representations with the participation of representatives of Slovenian governmental and non-governmental institutions.