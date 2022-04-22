Milk Powder Market Analysis by Industry Size, Future Evolution, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

Milk Powder Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global milk powder market to reach a volume of 14.1 Million Tons by 2026.

Milk powder is a dairy product that is manufactured by dehydrating raw milk through the evaporation process. The milk is pasteurized, preheated, evaporated, and spray dried until milk solids are formulated. This, in turn, assists in extending the shelf-life and preserving the nutritional content of the product. Milk powder is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, calcium, thiamin, and proteins that aid in promoting cellular repair, regulating the immune system, ensuring muscle-building, and eliminating the risk of fracture. Apart from this, it has low moisture content due to which it is extensively used as a key ingredient in infant formulas, baked sweets, and other confectionery products.

Global Milk Powder Market Trends:

The milk powder market is driven by the significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, along with the increasing need for instant, packaged, and nutrition-rich products with longer-shelf. In line with this, the rising consumer awareness regarding the various beneficial properties associated with milk powder consumption have further facilitated their employment in sports supplement products, which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in the production processes and the easy product availability in innovative packaging solutions, such as pouches, tins, and sachets, are impelling the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Nestlé

Danone

Lactalis

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dean Foods

Arla Foods

Dairy Farmers of America

Kraft Foods

Saputo

Parmalat

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Breakup by Function:

Emulsification

Foaming

Flavouring

Thickening

Breakup by Application:

Infant Formula

Confectionery

Sports and Nutrition Foods

Bakery Products

Dry Mixes

Fermented Milk Products

Meat Products

Others

Regional Insights:

European Union

New Zealand

China

United States

Brazil

Others

