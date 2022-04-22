Digital Map Market Report 2022, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Map Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global digital map market reached a value of US$ 4.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.98 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.06% during 2022-2027.

A digital map is an electronic map that accurately represents a specific area, detailing major road arteries, rivers, shopping complexes, and other geographical locations. It comprises a combination of graphic elements assigned to it in the form of electronic information of roads, water bodies, and significant landmarks of a specific area. It helps calculate the distance between two different places or cities, track natural disasters, and monitor other environmental emergencies. It is used in technology, such as google maps, global positioning systems (GPS), foursquare, and google earth. It also finds applications in logistics movement, smart parking, traffic and congestion intelligence, and navigation.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry, coupled with numerous technological advancements in automobiles, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for real-time digital maps in private and commercial vehicles. Furthermore, rapid digitalization and the growing adoption of mobile computing devices for navigation are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the widespread utilization of digital maps in the engineering and construction sectors is driving the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Apple Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Getmapping

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HERE Technologies

MAPQUEST INC. (America Online)

Maxar Technologies

Nearmap

ThinkGeo LLC

TomTom International B.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, usage, solution, deployment mode, application, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Application:

Real-Time Location Data Management

Geocoding and Geopositioning

Routing and Navigation

Asset Tracking

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Engineering and Construction

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

