Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia —— Anti-epidemic Measures and Arrangements for Summer Activities and Interest Classes at the Centres under the DSEDJ

MACAU, April 22 - In response to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, and taking into account the changes in the epidemic situation in neighboring regions, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (the DSEDJ), on the premise of safeguarding the health of teachers and students, has communicated with some school leaders and groups in Macau. It is announced that starting from July 2022, participants in summer activities jointly held by the DSEDJ and Sports Bureau, interest classes at the centres under the DSEDJ, as well as the accompanying persons stipulated in the activity regulations must show a proof of having completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series for 14 days (Macau Health Code with a "Golden Frame") in the first lesson or session of the activity, or present a negative nucleic acid test result within 7 days in each lesson or session (at their own expense).

For the above-mentioned measures, participants must take the initiative to present the relevant vaccination certificates or negative nucleic acid test results, such as the Macau Health Code. The DSEDJ will continue to communicate closely with the participants, organisers and relevant institutions to ensure that the relevant measures can be carried out in an orderly manner.

Participants in the inter-school competitions for the academic year 2022/2023 must also present a proof of having completed their initial COVID-19 vaccination series for 14 days before signing up for the competitions. The DSEDJ will work with the health department to study relevant measures based on the epidemic situation. The specific arrangements will be announced before September.

For enquiries about the items of summer activities jointly held by the DSEDJ and Sports Bureau, please call 8396 9261 for cultural and leisure activities; 2823 6363 for sports activities. For enquiries about interest classes at the centres under the DSEDJ, please call 2855 5533.