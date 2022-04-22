Visitor arrivals for March 2022

MACAU, April 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals fell by 30.2% year-on-year and 19.6% month-on-month to 526,912 in March 2022, owing to the resurgence of pandemic in the neighbouring regions. Same-day visitors (369,661) grew by 5.7% year-on-year, whereas overnight visitors (157,251) declined by 61.2%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.2 days on account of a decrease in the number of overnight visitors; the duration for same-day visitors stayed at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.7 day to 3.6 days.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China went down by 31.9% year-on-year to 468,995, with 91,099 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 314,517, of whom 70.2% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 52,862 visitors from Hong Kong and 4,867 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 26.4% year-on-year to 505,576 in March; among them, 83.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (421,919) and 9.1% came via the Hengqin port (46,080). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 15,939 and 5,397 respectively.

In the first quarter of 2022, number of visitor arrivals increased by 8.0% year-on-year to 1,876,847. Same-day visitors (1,196,122) rose by 46.0% year-on-year, while overnight visitors (680,725) fell by 25.9%. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.4 day year-on-year to 1.3 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.4 days) rising by 0.4 day.