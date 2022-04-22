Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,696 in the last 365 days.

Consumer price index (CPI) for March 2022

MACAU, April 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for March 2022 (103.39) rose by 1.07% year-on-year. The increment was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers, dearer charges for eating out and electricity, as well as increasing gasoline prices and airfares; however, the rise was partially offset by reduced rentals for dwellings, falling charges for telecommunication services and lower prices of pork. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Household Furnishings & Services and Transport grew by 9.67% and 7.37% year-on-year respectively, whereas the index of Communication fell by 10.32%. The CPI-A (103.17) and CPI-B (103.67) saw respective growth of 0.77% and 1.48% year-on-year.

In comparison with February, the Composite CPI for March edged down by 0.02%. Price indices of Clothing & Footwear, Recreation & Culture and Housing & Fuels dropped by 1.20%, 0.67% and 0.13% respectively. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages went down by 0.06% month-on-month as the fall in prices of fruits and vegetables offset the increase in eating out charges. On the other hand, price index of Transport grew by 1.04% owing to a continued rise in gasoline prices. The CPI-A decreased by 0.02% month-on-month while the CPI-B was similar to that in the previous month.

For the 12 months ended March 2022, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.53% from the previous period, and the price indices of Household Furnishings & Services (+5.43%) and Transport (+5.26%) showed a notable growth. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.38% and 0.72% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first quarter of 2022 (103.37) went up by 0.96% year-on-year; the average CPI-A (103.17) and CPI-B (103.62) grew by 0.68% and 1.33% respectively.

The Composite CPI reflects the impact of price changes on the general households in Macao. The CPI-A relates to about 50% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000 to MOP35,999. The CPI-B relates to about 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP36,000 to MOP62,999.

You just read:

Consumer price index (CPI) for March 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.