Electric Wheelchair Market Report 2022: Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast 2027 - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Electric Wheelchair Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global electric wheelchair market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.66% during 2022-2027.
An electric wheelchair is utilized as a means of locomotion for non-ambulatory individuals. Also known as a motorized wheelchair, it is mainly driven by electrical power sources, such as sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries. It has a backrest, headrest, contoured foams, air-filled bladders and cushions made of gels to provide comfort. It also has a joystick or switches, which allow the users to control the acceleration and movements.
Market Trends
The increasing instances of neurological disorders, coupled with the growing geriatric population, which is more prone to orthopedic conditions, represents one of the key factors bolstering the electric wheelchair market growth. Apart from this, technological innovations, including voluntary movements like tongue and head movement, lower extremity control and breath actuation, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and rising hospitalization of individuals are anticipated to positively influence the demand for electric wheelchairs around the world.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot Inc.)
GF Health Products Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Karman Healthcare Inc.
LEVO AG (Dane Technologies Inc.)
MEYRA GmbH
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Permobil AB
Pride Mobility Products Corp.
Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, age group, end user and geography.
Breakup by Product Type:
Front Wheel Drive
Center Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
Standing Electric Wheelchair
Breakup by Age Group:
Pediatric
Adult
Breakup by End User:
Hospitals and Clinics
Home-Users
Sport Conditioning
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
