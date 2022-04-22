Credit360 Now Providing Credit Repair Services in 12 Cities in Florida

One of the nation's finest in personal and business credit solutions has expanded.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Credit360 today announced that it is now providing credit repair services in 12 cities in Florida.

"We are very excited about this," said Andre Coakley, Founder & CEO of Credit360, a company with an elite team of credit experts that knows exactly what techniques will assist individuals and businesses with increasing their credit scores to meet their goals.

The company’s decision to expand to offer credit repair services in 12 cities in Florida could prove to have perfect timing. According to a recent report published in Yahoo News, about 16 percent of Americans have no credit score, and an even larger proportion have a low credit score. In total, about 108 million consumers have a low or no credit score. That makes it tough for these people to get a car loan, a personal loan, or even insurance.

Credit360 was established to assist individuals in restoring their credit and to offer a complete line of business credit solutions. The 12 cities in Florida that the company is offering credit repair services to include:

• Miami

• South Miami

• North Miami

• Weston

• Orlando

• West Palm Beach

• Tallahassee

• Keys

• Daytona Beach

• Tampa

• Gainesville

• Jacksonville

"We have helped hundreds of people achieve the creditworthiness they deserve and changed their life by making their dreams into reality," Coakley revealed, before adding, "Whether it was buying a new home, getting approved for an auto loan, raising their credit score or removing negative items from the credit report, we have a proven track record of helping them achieve their goals."

Credit360 includes a full credit audit from the three credit bureaus, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. Features of the full credit audit include:

• Full Credit Audit – Equifax, TransUnion, Experian

• No Monthly Fees- Charged Only After Removal

• Our Pricing Is Simple, Pay After Deletion

• Advanced Tactic Disputes and Strategies

• Comprehensive Credit Audit every 45 days

• Unlimited credit items disputed for one year

• 24/7 Online Portal Access from Smartphone

• Free Coaching and Education

• Assistance with Structuring Lines of Credit

• Support with Card Spending and Tradeline Building

Credit360's specialized credit repair processes, credit expertise, and guaranteed customer service, company representatives say, make it the best in the industry. In fact, Credit360, which recently launched its Business Credit Program, only charges a fee when items are deleted, removed, or repaired from individuals' credit reports.

For more information, please visit https://www.credit360.biz/about-us and https://credit360.biz/services/.

About Credit 360

Credit360 was established to assist individuals in restoring their personal credit and in offering a complete line of business credit solutions. Credit360 is a financial services firm specializing in credit restoration and business consulting services.

Contact Details:

10664 SW 186th Street

Miami, FL 33157

United States