Dealscribe announces full coverage of Ares US collateralized loan obligations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealscribe is pleased to announce complete coverage of Ares’ US broadly syndicated collateralized loan obligations. Investors using Dealscribe to track CLO deal terms can now be sure that terms of all Ares deals are available on the system. Ares is one of the biggest managers of US CLOs, with 33 broadly syndicated deals currently under management (see list below). Being able to view documents on Dealscribe allows secondary CLO buyers to make quicker investing decisions and improves secondary market liquidity.Dealscribe is a technology-enabled research firm. It provides unbiased analysis on complex agreements such as CLOs, allowing users to find information quickly and track market standards.Ares LXII CLO closed 23 Dec 2021Ares LXI CLO closed 30 Sep 2021Ares Loan Funding I closed 14 Sep 2021Ares LX CLO closed 22 Jun 2021Ares LIX CLO closed 15 Apr 2021Ares LVIII CLO closed 22 Dec 2020, reset 11 Feb 2022Ares LVII CLO closed 2 Dec 2020Ares LVI CLO closed 2 Nov 2020, reset 17 Nov 2021Ares LV CLO closed 21 May 2020, reset 15 Jul 2021Ares LIV CLO closed 15 Nov 2019Ares LIII CLO closed 16 May 2019Ares LII CLO closed 27 Mar 2019, refinance 22 Jul 2021Ares LI CLO closed 7 Mar 2019, reset 6 Aug 2021Ares L CLO closed 14 Dec 2018, refinance 15 Jun 2021Ares XXVIIIR CLO closed 13 Sep 2018Ares XLIX CLO closed 7 Aug 2018Ares XXXVR CLO closed 16 Jul 2018Ares XLVIII CLO closed 26 Jun 2018Ares XXXIR CLO closed 24 May 2018Ares XXXIIR CLO closed 26 Apr 2018Ares XLVII CLO closed 16 Apr 2018Ares XLVI CLO closed 12 Jan 2018Ares XLV CLO closed 4 Oct 2017Ares XLIV CLO closed 23 Aug 2017, reset 29 Apr 2021Ares XLIII CLO closed 10 May 2017, reset 17 Jun 2021Ares XLII CLO closed 22 Mar 2017, refinance 22 Apr 2021Ares XLI CLO closed 21 Dec 2016, reset 24 Mar 2021Ares XL CLO closed 18 Oct 2016, reset 13 Dec 2018, refinanced 30 Nov 2021Ares XXXIX CLO closed 27 Jul 2016, reset 18 Apr 2019, refinanced 19 Aug 2021Ares XXXVIII CLO closed 17 Dec 2015, reset 13 Mar 2018Ares XXXVII CLO closed 30 Oct 2015, reset 16 Nov 2017Ares XXXIV CLO closed 2 Sep 2015, reset 20 Mar 2020Ares XXVII CLO closed 26 Jul 2013, reset 20 Oct 2021