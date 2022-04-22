Danao City Mayor Nito Durano fully supports Pangilinan's Sagip Saka Act

DANAO CITY, CEBU -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday met with Nito Durano, mayor of this city, and discussed the benefits of the Sagip Saka Act before the scheduled Robredo-Pangilinan caravan in Mandaue City.

According to Pangilinan, the city mayor showed positive reception to the law which was enacted in 2019, saying the same will pave the way for the improvement of Filipino farmers' and fisherfolks' livelihood.

"Kanina nagpulong kami ni Mayor [Nito] Durano at ibingay ko sa kanya ang nasabing batas at sabi niya natutuwa siya sa batas na ito dahil mas maraming magsasakat at mangingisda ang makikinabang. Kaya po ito po ang resibo," Pangilinan said while addressing a small crowd here, showing them a copy of the law.

"Hindi po tayo nangangako na nauuwi sa pako. Kapag tayo ay nangako, makakatiyak kayo na talagang gagawin po natin ang ating napangakuan at magiging katotohanan [ito]," he added.

Under Sagip Saka Act, the national and local governments as well as its attached agencies are mandated to purchase products directly from the farmers and fisherfolk as this will improve their status in life.

In his previous campaign barnstorming in various localities ahead of the May 9 elections, Pangilinan also shared the positive things that the Sagip Saka Act would do in the lives of farmers and fisherfolk who have long been mired by poverty.

These beneficiaries expressed hope for the law, thanking Pangilinan for his unwavering support of the agriculture sector even during his time as the food security czar.

With 17 days left from the election day, the lawmaker reminded how much power the Filipino people hold to change the course of history.

"Hindi ang mga politiko ang pinakamakapangyarihan sa araw ng halalan. Ang taumbayan, 65 million strong, kayo ang pinakamakapangyarihan sa araw ng halalan," he said.

"Kayo, 65 million strong Filipinos, ang magsasabi kung sino ang karapat-dapat na mailuklok sa pinakamatataas na posisyon sa ating gobyerno," he added.