5 National Artists endorse Kiko Pangilinan for VP

PULILAN, BULACAN - National Artists Virgilio S. Almario, Ben Cabrera, Ryan Cayabyab, Alice Reyes, and Ramon Santos on Friday endorsed the vice-presidential bid of Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, saying he is the best running-mate for Vice-President Leni Robredo.

Almario read the manifesto declaring the support of the Katipunan sa Kultura at Kasaysayan 2022 (KKK2022), their group with artists and cultural workers: "Naniniwala kami na ang Leni-Kiko team ang best tandem na dapat iboto sa eleksyon sa 9 Mayo 2022. Naniniwala kami na higit na magiging panatag ang administrasyon ni Leni Robredo sa hinaharap kung katuwang niya at bise-presidente si Kiko Pangilinan."

"Naniniwala din kami na kailangan ang magkatulong na pangangasiwa nina Leni Robredo at Kiko Pangilinan para maisigaw ang mga adhika ng Kartilya ng KKK2022 na iniharap at ipinangakong tutupdin ni Leni Robredo kapag nagwagi sa eleksyong ito."

At the Saranggola ng Pag-asa also attended by Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, the National Artists urged writers, artists, and cultural workers, as well as the Filipino people, to vote the team Leni-Kiko and their senatorial slate in the coming elections.

Pangilinan, who is a comparative literature in English at the University of the Philippines, thanked the National Artists for the honor.

"Malaking karangalan sa akin na mga batikang National Artist...Kahit hindi ako napunta sa sining at kultura, nakapag-asawa naman ako ng manggagawa ng sining at kultura," he said referring to his wife Megastar Sharon Cuneta.

"Ang bias ko sa mga National Artist ay ganun na lang. Itong karangalan na ito ay nakaka-inspire, nagbibigay ng dagdag na lakas," he added.

Pangilinan recalled how two weeks ago, after some political operators worked to split the Leni-Kiko tandem by pushing for other vice-presidential candidates, his hands were raised by rice farmers of San Simon, Pampanga in an emotional endorsement.

"It was very powerful. Nakikita natin na ang ating kampanya ay people's campaign na, suportado ng ordinaryong mamamayan," he said, noting that priests endorsed the tandem in Bataan and indigenous peoples supported their presidential and vice-presidential bid in Olongapo City.

Pangilinan said he and Vice-President Robredo initially thought that their run would be lonely considering how they have been bashed online over the last six years.

"Laking gulat namin na nang tumindig kami, tumitindig din ang iba. We will stay the course para sa mga anak natin," he said.

Last February 14, the five National Artists declared their support for the presidential candidacy of Leni Robredo.

"Tara na! Ipanalo natin ito!" National Artists said.

