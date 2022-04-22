Việt Nam calls for strengthened efforts to address conflict-induced hunger

VIETNAM, April 22 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, called on the international community to strengthen efforts to address conflict-induced hunger during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday (US time).

The Arria-formula meeting on conflict and hunger was attended by Máximo Torero Cullen, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO); Margot Van Der Velden, Director of Emergencies at the World Food Programme (WFP); and Michael Fakhri, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.

Giang said the world’s food system had been increasingly challenged by conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and natural disasters. These had seriously threatened global food security, especially with regard to countries and conflicts in Africa, Asia or Europe, he said.

He welcomed recent efforts by the UN, FAO, WFP and humanitarian partners to provide aid to people in many areas, and encouraged the UN and partners to forge solutions to surging prices of many necessary commodities.

He also suggested increasing the exchange of information and updates about areas where food insecurity emerges or evolves.

The Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that all parties to a conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law and not use starvation as a method of warfare as stated in Resolutions 2417 and 2573.

He also urged deepening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in tackling the root causes of conflict, building peace and preventing conflict, thus reducing the risk of conflict-induced hunger.

ASEAN had formed a specific partnership in sustaining food security over recent years, he noted, adding that Việt Nam viewed food security as the root of security, stability and development and would continue contributing to the world’s efforts in addressing food security. — VNS