Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,697 in the last 365 days.

ASIM Telecom gets network licence

VIETNAM, April 22 -  

ASIM Telecom becomes the 8th network in the market. Photo vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — ASIM Telecom, the developer of the LOCAL mobile network, has officially been given a licence to establish a public telecom network from March 31, becoming the 8th network in the market.

The network operator has carried out the process of providing a trial of basic and value-added telecommunications services nationwide from April 2021 with about 100,000 SIM cards using MobiFone broadband to the market. LOCAL mobile network provides super data packages with large daily capacity (up to 5GB a day) and promotes the development of a digital service ecosystem to create new digital experiences for customers.

LOCAL mobile network is completing telecommunications services to provide customers with a full billing, customer care, distribution, marketing and sales systems. This is a great opportunity to help LOCAL build many plans, products and handle most of the technical and commercial functions in addition to the radio access network infrastructure.

Vũ Minh Trí, ASIM Group’s General Director – ASIM Telecom’s parent company, said: “Việt Nam's telecommunications market still has a lot of potential for network operators like LOCAL, especially when digital transformation has been seen in all areas of life. Thanks to the strong foundation from member companies in the fields of telecoms, finance and entertainment, LOCAL mobile network has an advantage in developing the myLocal.vn digital ecosystem. With available mobile network, internet connection and digital banking, users could transform their own life."

In 2022, LOCAL mobile network will continue the process of technical preparation, develop super app, connecting with digital platforms to provide finished products to users.

Last month, ASIM Telecom and Việt Nam Young Physicians’ Association signed an agreement to develop consulting programme to support COVID-19 patients nationwide via the myLocal.vn application. — VNS

You just read:

ASIM Telecom gets network licence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.