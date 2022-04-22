ASIM Telecom gets network licence

VIETNAM, April 22 -

ASIM Telecom becomes the 8th network in the market. Photo vtv.vn

HÀ NỘI — ASIM Telecom, the developer of the LOCAL mobile network, has officially been given a licence to establish a public telecom network from March 31, becoming the 8th network in the market.

The network operator has carried out the process of providing a trial of basic and value-added telecommunications services nationwide from April 2021 with about 100,000 SIM cards using MobiFone broadband to the market. LOCAL mobile network provides super data packages with large daily capacity (up to 5GB a day) and promotes the development of a digital service ecosystem to create new digital experiences for customers.

LOCAL mobile network is completing telecommunications services to provide customers with a full billing, customer care, distribution, marketing and sales systems. This is a great opportunity to help LOCAL build many plans, products and handle most of the technical and commercial functions in addition to the radio access network infrastructure.

Vũ Minh Trí, ASIM Group’s General Director – ASIM Telecom’s parent company, said: “Việt Nam's telecommunications market still has a lot of potential for network operators like LOCAL, especially when digital transformation has been seen in all areas of life. Thanks to the strong foundation from member companies in the fields of telecoms, finance and entertainment, LOCAL mobile network has an advantage in developing the myLocal.vn digital ecosystem. With available mobile network, internet connection and digital banking, users could transform their own life."

In 2022, LOCAL mobile network will continue the process of technical preparation, develop super app, connecting with digital platforms to provide finished products to users.

Last month, ASIM Telecom and Việt Nam Young Physicians’ Association signed an agreement to develop consulting programme to support COVID-19 patients nationwide via the myLocal.vn application. — VNS