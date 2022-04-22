Innovation attracts large venture capital

VIETNAM, April 22 - Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông speaks at the announcement ceremony. — Photo kinhtevadubao.vn

HÀ NỘI — This year will be pivotal for the next stage of development of innovative enterprises and Việt Nam's digital economy to attract investment capital.

The Việt Nam National Innovation Center (NIC) and the venture capital firm Do Ventures Việt Nam jointly released the Việt Nam Innovation and Tech Investment Report on Thursday.

This is the second year that the Việt Nam Innovation and Technology Investment Report has been released.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment (MPI) Trần Duy Đông said innovation was an inevitable trend not only in Việt Nam but also around the world.

In recent years, Việt Nam had made drastic changes in mechanisms and policies for innovation, which is reflected in the Global Innovation Ranking (GII), where the country moved from 52nd place out of 141 countries and economies in 2015 to 44 out of 132 last year, holding the number one position in the group of 29 countries with the same income level.

Last year the economy faced many difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also a record year for venture investment in Việt Nam with a total investment of $1.4 billion, an increase of 1.5 times compared to the previous record at $874 million in 2019, with the appearance of two new technology "unicorns" Momo and Sky Mavis.

NIC reported that the total number of investment funds participating in Việt Nam increased by 60 per cent, evenly distributed among countries.

Among them, the country with the most active investors last year was Singapore, followed by Việt Nam and the US.

Investment activities from Japan into Việt Nam are also gradually becoming more active after two years of slowing down.

Total transactions of deals over $10 million exceeded $1 billion, up 255 per cent over the previous year.

While the capital inflow into the seed round increased to a record high in both volume and value of the deal, the capital inflow into the rounds after series A has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

In particular, last year saw the appearance of five transactions worth over $100 million in the fields of payment, e-commerce and gaming.

With a large number of potential early-stage companies and a favourable business environment thanks to the close support of the Government, Việt Nam's commercial ecosystem is ready to enter a more mature stage.

Lê Hoàng Uyên Vy, CEO of Do Ventures, said that the e-commerce and start-up ecosystem in Việt Nam had made impressive recovery steps last year thanks to the persistence of businesses, as well as timely support from the Government.

“With the current momentum of development, I believe that Vietnamese founders will continue to achieve success and make Việt Nam a remarkable technology hub in the region,” said Vy.

Deputy Minister Trần Duy Đông also affirmed that the domestic innovation and start-up ecosystem has recovered and reached a new height.

"This is good news and contributes to promote the growth of Việt Nam's digital economy, a positive sign that we are on track to complete the target group of a digital economy that will contribute 30 per cent of GDP by 2030,” said Đông. — VNS