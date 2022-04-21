Senate Bill 1177 Printer's Number 1594

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1594

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1177

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, KANE, FONTANA, HUGHES,

SCHWANK, KEARNEY, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, MUTH, BREWSTER AND

ROBINSON, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 21, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled

"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for

prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor

and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing

existing laws," further providing for remedies and penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 11(e) of the act of August 15, 1961

(P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage

Act, is amended to read:

Section 11. Remedies and Penalties.--* * *

(e) (1) In the event that the secretary shall determine,

after notice and hearing as required by this section, that any

person or firm has failed to pay the prevailing wages and that

[such] the failure was intentional, [he] the secretary shall

[thereupon] notify all public bodies of the name [or names] of

[such persons or firms] the person or firm and no contract shall

be awarded to [such persons or firms] the person or firm or to

any firm, corporation or partnership in which [such persons or

