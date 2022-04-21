Senate Bill 1195 Printer's Number 1595
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1595
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1195
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, BROOKS, REGAN, AUMENT, BAKER,
PITTMAN, HUTCHINSON, MENSCH, STEFANO AND J. WARD,
APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 21, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance,
further providing for reports to General Assembly.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 437 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31,
No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended to read:
Section 437. Reports to General Assembly.--(a) Two copies
of all reports required by the national center for social
statistics of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare
shall be furnished to the Senate Public Health and Welfare
Committee and the Health and Welfare Committee of the House of
Representatives when they are submitted to the Federal
Government. Similar reports prepared concerning general
assistance, the State Blind Pension and State supplemental
assistance shall be similarly furnished to the committees.
(b) The department shall also issue an annual report to the
