Senate Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1605
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - WHEREAS, Operation and expansion of our oil and natural gas
pipelines, key to America's energy success, provide the most
efficient means of transporting these commodities but are being
blocked by the Federal Government and many state governments;
and
WHEREAS, The Biden Administration continues to increase costs
and delay efforts to develop oil and natural gas leasing on
Federal lands and waters despite the fact that the programs
provide billions in revenues to Federal, State and local
governments and support conservation programs throughout the
United States; and
WHEREAS, United States offshore areas are among the lowest
carbon-intensive energy-producing regions of the world; and
WHEREAS, Halting offshore leasing and development will shift
production and capital investment overseas and undermine decades
of environmental progress; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge the President of the United States to take measures and
support policies that ensure long-term American energy
leadership, security and progress, including those resulting in
the continued operation of existing oil and natural gas
pipelines, the construction of new oil and gas pipelines and the
resumption of consistent and Federal lease sales and the
immediate preparation of a new five-year program to guide future
offshore leasing; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Secretary of the Senate of the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania transmit copies of this resolution
to the President of the United States, the United States
Secretary of the Interior, the United States Secretary of
Transportation, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and
