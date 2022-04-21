Senate Resolution 256 Printer's Number 1605

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - WHEREAS, Operation and expansion of our oil and natural gas

pipelines, key to America's energy success, provide the most

efficient means of transporting these commodities but are being

blocked by the Federal Government and many state governments;

and

WHEREAS, The Biden Administration continues to increase costs

and delay efforts to develop oil and natural gas leasing on

Federal lands and waters despite the fact that the programs

provide billions in revenues to Federal, State and local

governments and support conservation programs throughout the

United States; and

WHEREAS, United States offshore areas are among the lowest

carbon-intensive energy-producing regions of the world; and

WHEREAS, Halting offshore leasing and development will shift

production and capital investment overseas and undermine decades

of environmental progress; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge the President of the United States to take measures and

support policies that ensure long-term American energy

leadership, security and progress, including those resulting in

the continued operation of existing oil and natural gas

pipelines, the construction of new oil and gas pipelines and the

resumption of consistent and Federal lease sales and the

immediate preparation of a new five-year program to guide future

offshore leasing; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Secretary of the Senate of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania transmit copies of this resolution

to the President of the United States, the United States

Secretary of the Interior, the United States Secretary of

Transportation, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and

20220SR0256PN1605 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30