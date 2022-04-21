Senate Resolution 275 Printer's Number 1600
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1600
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
275
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, PHILLIPS-
HILL, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, HUGHES, BROOKS, FONTANA,
SANTARSIERO, KANE, L. WILLIAMS AND COSTA, APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Autism Acceptance Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Autism spectrum disorder is a complex disability
requiring greater recognition, understanding and acceptance to
ensure that all individuals living with autism spectrum disorder
are accurately diagnosed and appropriately supported throughout
their lives; and
WHEREAS, Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental
disability resulting in varying levels of impairment of an
individual's ability to learn, develop healthy interactive
behaviors and understand verbal, nonverbal and reciprocal
communication; and
WHEREAS, Autism is defined by a certain set of behaviors and
is a "spectrum disorder" that affects individuals differently
and to varying degrees; and
WHEREAS, There is no known single cause of autism, but
increased awareness, funding and acceptance can help families
