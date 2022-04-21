Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,708 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 275 Printer's Number 1600

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1600

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

275

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, PHILLIPS-

HILL, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, HUGHES, BROOKS, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, KANE, L. WILLIAMS AND COSTA, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Autism Acceptance Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Autism spectrum disorder is a complex disability

requiring greater recognition, understanding and acceptance to

ensure that all individuals living with autism spectrum disorder

are accurately diagnosed and appropriately supported throughout

their lives; and

WHEREAS, Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental

disability resulting in varying levels of impairment of an

individual's ability to learn, develop healthy interactive

behaviors and understand verbal, nonverbal and reciprocal

communication; and

WHEREAS, Autism is defined by a certain set of behaviors and

is a "spectrum disorder" that affects individuals differently

and to varying degrees; and

WHEREAS, There is no known single cause of autism, but

increased awareness, funding and acceptance can help families

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 275 Printer's Number 1600

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.