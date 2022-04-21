Senate Resolution 275 Printer's Number 1600

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1600

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

275

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, BROWNE, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER, PHILLIPS-

HILL, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, HUGHES, BROOKS, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, KANE, L. WILLIAMS AND COSTA, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2022 as "Autism Acceptance Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Autism spectrum disorder is a complex disability

requiring greater recognition, understanding and acceptance to

ensure that all individuals living with autism spectrum disorder

are accurately diagnosed and appropriately supported throughout

their lives; and

WHEREAS, Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental

disability resulting in varying levels of impairment of an

individual's ability to learn, develop healthy interactive

behaviors and understand verbal, nonverbal and reciprocal

communication; and

WHEREAS, Autism is defined by a certain set of behaviors and

is a "spectrum disorder" that affects individuals differently

and to varying degrees; and

WHEREAS, There is no known single cause of autism, but

increased awareness, funding and acceptance can help families

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17