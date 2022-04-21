Senate Resolution 276 Printer's Number 1601
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1601
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
276
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, J. WARD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, BARTOLOTTA,
BROWNE, FONTANA, BROOKS, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, MENSCH
AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 8 through 14, 2022, as "Skilled
Nursing Care Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Established by the American Health Care Association
in 1967 and always beginning on Mother's Day, "National Skilled
Nursing Care Week" provides an opportunity for residents and
their loved ones, staff, volunteers and surrounding communities
to recognize the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring
for America's seniors and individuals with disabilities; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 180,000 nurses and staff work in more
than 700 skilled nursing care facilities that care for more than
80,000 residents in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is stronger because we honor and
respect our elders and residents of any age with physical or
intellectual disabilities who reside at a skilled nursing or
post-acute care center throughout this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, These residents bring a wealth of experience and
knowledge to their increasingly active roles in today's society
