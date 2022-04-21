Senate Resolution 276 Printer's Number 1601

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1601

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

276

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, J. WARD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, BARTOLOTTA,

BROWNE, FONTANA, BROOKS, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, MENSCH

AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 8 through 14, 2022, as "Skilled

Nursing Care Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Established by the American Health Care Association

in 1967 and always beginning on Mother's Day, "National Skilled

Nursing Care Week" provides an opportunity for residents and

their loved ones, staff, volunteers and surrounding communities

to recognize the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring

for America's seniors and individuals with disabilities; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 180,000 nurses and staff work in more

than 700 skilled nursing care facilities that care for more than

80,000 residents in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is stronger because we honor and

respect our elders and residents of any age with physical or

intellectual disabilities who reside at a skilled nursing or

post-acute care center throughout this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, These residents bring a wealth of experience and

knowledge to their increasingly active roles in today's society

