Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,710 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 277 Printer's Number 1602

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1602

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

277

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, BROWNE, STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, BREWSTER AND BROOKS, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 18 through 24, 2022, as "National

Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, There are currently 168,701 osteopathic physicians

(DOs) in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in osteopathic

medicine with more than 12,289 licensed DOs in this Commonwealth

and 2,561 osteopathic medical students at the Philadelphia

College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, the Lake Erie

College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, and Seton Hall; and

WHEREAS, DOs have made tremendous contributions to the

American health care system, including treating United States

presidents and Olympic athletes, serving as Surgeon General of

the United States Army, serving as Physician to the President of

the United States and sitting on nationwide health care panels;

and

WHEREAS, DOs have a strong tradition of ensuring that

patients in all parts of the country have access to health care,

particularly in rural and medically underserved communities; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 277 Printer's Number 1602

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.