Senate Resolution 277 Printer's Number 1602

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1602

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

277

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, BROWNE, STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,

HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, BREWSTER AND BROOKS, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 18 through 24, 2022, as "National

Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, There are currently 168,701 osteopathic physicians

(DOs) in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in osteopathic

medicine with more than 12,289 licensed DOs in this Commonwealth

and 2,561 osteopathic medical students at the Philadelphia

College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, the Lake Erie

College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, and Seton Hall; and

WHEREAS, DOs have made tremendous contributions to the

American health care system, including treating United States

presidents and Olympic athletes, serving as Surgeon General of

the United States Army, serving as Physician to the President of

the United States and sitting on nationwide health care panels;

and

WHEREAS, DOs have a strong tradition of ensuring that

patients in all parts of the country have access to health care,

particularly in rural and medically underserved communities; and

