Senate Resolution 277 Printer's Number 1602

Senate Resolution 277
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
277
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GORDNER, BROWNE, STREET, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA,
HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, BREWSTER AND BROOKS, APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of April 18 through 24, 2022, as "National
Osteopathic Medicine Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, There are currently 168,701 osteopathic physicians
(DOs) in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the nation's leader in osteopathic
medicine with more than 12,289 licensed DOs in this Commonwealth
and 2,561 osteopathic medical students at the Philadelphia
College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, the Lake Erie
College of Osteopathic Medicine, Erie, and Seton Hall; and
WHEREAS, DOs have made tremendous contributions to the
American health care system, including treating United States
presidents and Olympic athletes, serving as Surgeon General of
the United States Army, serving as Physician to the President of
the United States and sitting on nationwide health care panels;
and
WHEREAS, DOs have a strong tradition of ensuring that
patients in all parts of the country have access to health care,
particularly in rural and medically underserved communities; and
