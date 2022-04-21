Senate Resolution 278 Printer's Number 1603
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - safety net for our nation's most fragile children; and
WHEREAS, School nurses act as a liaison to the school
community, families and health care providers on behalf of
children's health by promoting wellness and improving health
outcomes for our nation's children; and
WHEREAS, School nurses support the health and educational
success of children and youths by providing access to care when
children's cognitive development is at its peak; and
WHEREAS, School nurses are members of school-based teams to
address the school population; and
WHEREAS, School nurses understand the link between health and
learning and are in a position to make a positive difference for
children every day; and
WHEREAS, School nurses continue to play a vital part in
Pennsylvania's recovery by safeguarding the health and well-
being of students and staff alike and keeping schools responsive
to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 11, 2022, as "School
Nurse Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate celebrate the accomplishments of
school nurses in Pennsylvania and across the United States and
acknowledge the efforts of school nurses to meet the needs of
today's students by improving the delivery of health care in our
schools; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the contribution of
school nurses to local communities by helping students stay
healthy in school and ready to learn and by enabling their
parents and guardians to work.
