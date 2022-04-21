Senate Resolution 279 Printer's Number 1604

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1604

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

279

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, KEARNEY, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA,

KANE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC, MENSCH,

SANTARSIERO, GORDNER, SCAVELLO AND HUTCHINSON, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2022, as "Nurses Week"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12

each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;

and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 228,000 registered

nurses, including more than 49,000 licensed practical nurses and

more than 16,600 advanced practice registered nurses, which

makes nursing the largest licensed health care profession, based

on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association (PSNA) is

the Statewide association representing the interests of

professional registered nurses; and

WHEREAS, Established in 1903, PSNA has been essential in

advocating, leading, educating and connecting nurses to improve

health for patients in this Commonwealth for more than 119

years; and

