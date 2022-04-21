Senate Resolution 279 Printer's Number 1604
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1604
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
279
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, KEARNEY, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA,
KANE, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC, MENSCH,
SANTARSIERO, GORDNER, SCAVELLO AND HUTCHINSON, APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 6 through 12, 2022, as "Nurses Week"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nurses Week" begins May 6 and ends May 12
each year, in conjunction with Florence Nightingale's birthday;
and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth has more than 228,000 registered
nurses, including more than 49,000 licensed practical nurses and
more than 16,600 advanced practice registered nurses, which
makes nursing the largest licensed health care profession, based
on statistics, in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association (PSNA) is
the Statewide association representing the interests of
professional registered nurses; and
WHEREAS, Established in 1903, PSNA has been essential in
advocating, leading, educating and connecting nurses to improve
health for patients in this Commonwealth for more than 119
years; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17