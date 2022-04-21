Senate Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1599

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1599

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1077

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI,

KEARNEY, FLYNN, STREET, COSTA AND COMITTA, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 21, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing

for definitions and for imposition of tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 401(3)1(t) and 2(a)(17) and (9) of the

act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code

of 1971, are amended, clause (3)2(a) is amended by adding a

phrase and the section is amended by adding a clause to read:

Section 401. Definitions.--The following words, terms, and

phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meaning

ascribed to them in this section, except where the context

clearly indicates a different meaning:

* * *

