Senate Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1599
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1599
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1077
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, FONTANA, CAPPELLETTI,
KEARNEY, FLYNN, STREET, COSTA AND COMITTA, APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 21, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing
for definitions and for imposition of tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 401(3)1(t) and 2(a)(17) and (9) of the
act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code
of 1971, are amended, clause (3)2(a) is amended by adding a
phrase and the section is amended by adding a clause to read:
Section 401. Definitions.--The following words, terms, and
phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meaning
ascribed to them in this section, except where the context
clearly indicates a different meaning:
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22