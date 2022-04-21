Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,710 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 280 Printer's Number 1596

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1596

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

280

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KANE, STREET, KEARNEY, BREWSTER,

PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA AND COMITTA,

APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2022 as "Alcohol Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol

do so moderately and without complications, yet alcohol-related

problems are among the most significant public health issues in

the country; and

WHEREAS, Alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects about 15 million

adults in the United States; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related

causes annually, making alcohol the third most preventable cause

of death in the nation; and

WHEREAS, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America kicked off

a month-long campaign with its Alcohol-Free Weekend to raise

public awareness about the use of alcohol and how it affects

individuals, families, businesses and communities; and

WHEREAS, This year, the theme led by the Community Anti-Drug

Coalitions of America is, "For the Health of It: Early Education

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 280 Printer's Number 1596

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.