Senate Resolution 280 Printer's Number 1596

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1596

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

280

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KANE, STREET, KEARNEY, BREWSTER,

PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA AND COMITTA,

APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2022 as "Alcohol Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol

do so moderately and without complications, yet alcohol-related

problems are among the most significant public health issues in

the country; and

WHEREAS, Alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects about 15 million

adults in the United States; and

WHEREAS, An estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related

causes annually, making alcohol the third most preventable cause

of death in the nation; and

WHEREAS, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America kicked off

a month-long campaign with its Alcohol-Free Weekend to raise

public awareness about the use of alcohol and how it affects

individuals, families, businesses and communities; and

WHEREAS, This year, the theme led by the Community Anti-Drug

Coalitions of America is, "For the Health of It: Early Education

