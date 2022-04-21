Senate Resolution 280 Printer's Number 1596
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
280
2022
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KANE, STREET, KEARNEY, BREWSTER,
PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO, FONTANA AND COMITTA,
APRIL 21, 2022
APRIL 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2022 as "Alcohol Awareness Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol
do so moderately and without complications, yet alcohol-related
problems are among the most significant public health issues in
the country; and
WHEREAS, Alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects about 15 million
adults in the United States; and
WHEREAS, An estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related
causes annually, making alcohol the third most preventable cause
of death in the nation; and
WHEREAS, Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America kicked off
a month-long campaign with its Alcohol-Free Weekend to raise
public awareness about the use of alcohol and how it affects
individuals, families, businesses and communities; and
WHEREAS, This year, the theme led by the Community Anti-Drug
Coalitions of America is, "For the Health of It: Early Education
