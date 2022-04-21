Submit Release
Senate Resolution 281 Printer's Number 1597

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1597

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

281

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA, BREWSTER, MASTRIANO, STREET AND J. WARD,

APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of April 2022 as "Testicular Cancer

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among

men between the ages of 20 and 40 and the second most common

cancer among boys between the ages of 15 and 19; and

WHEREAS, According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, testis cancer,

commonly referred to as testicular cancer, is most common in men

in their late 20s and early 30s, with an average age of

diagnosis of approximately 33 years of age; and

WHEREAS, While the average age of men diagnosed is 33 years

of age, approximately 6% of cases occur in children and teens,

and approximately 8% will occur in men over 55 years of age; and

WHEREAS, According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 250

men, or approximately 9,910 men, will be diagnosed with

testicular cancer annually; and

WHEREAS, There will be an estimated 460 testicular cancer-

related deaths this year; and

