Senate Resolution 281 Printer's Number 1597

Senate Resolution 281
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
281
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, FONTANA, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA, BREWSTER, MASTRIANO, STREET AND J. WARD,
APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of April 2022 as "Testicular Cancer
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among
men between the ages of 20 and 40 and the second most common
cancer among boys between the ages of 15 and 19; and
WHEREAS, According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, testis cancer,
commonly referred to as testicular cancer, is most common in men
in their late 20s and early 30s, with an average age of
diagnosis of approximately 33 years of age; and
WHEREAS, While the average age of men diagnosed is 33 years
of age, approximately 6% of cases occur in children and teens,
and approximately 8% will occur in men over 55 years of age; and
WHEREAS, According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 250
men, or approximately 9,910 men, will be diagnosed with
testicular cancer annually; and
WHEREAS, There will be an estimated 460 testicular cancer-
related deaths this year; and
