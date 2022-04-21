Senate Resolution 282 Printer's Number 1598
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - including a State income tax deduction for contributions, no
Federal or State income taxes on investment growth, tax-free
withdrawals for qualified expenses and gift and inheritance tax
benefits, and PA 529 account assets have no effect on
Pennsylvania State financial aid eligibility; and
WHEREAS, More than 273,000 PA 529 accounts, including more
than 109,300 Guaranteed Savings Plan accounts and more than
163,900 Investment Plan accounts, currently hold nearly $7
billion in savings; and
WHEREAS, Savings in PA 529 accounts can be used to help pay
for tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board and other
qualified expenses at most schools nationwide, including four-
year colleges and universities, community colleges, technical
schools and qualified apprenticeship programs; and
WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has the statutory
responsibility to administer the PA 529 College and Career
Savings Program; and
WHEREAS, Designating May 29, 2022, as "College and Career
Savings Day" serves to increase public understanding and
appreciation of the value of saving for postsecondary education
through the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program; therefore
be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 29, 2022, as "College
and Career Savings Day" in Pennsylvania.
20220SR0282PN1598 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24