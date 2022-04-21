Senate Resolution 282 Printer's Number 1598

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - including a State income tax deduction for contributions, no

Federal or State income taxes on investment growth, tax-free

withdrawals for qualified expenses and gift and inheritance tax

benefits, and PA 529 account assets have no effect on

Pennsylvania State financial aid eligibility; and

WHEREAS, More than 273,000 PA 529 accounts, including more

than 109,300 Guaranteed Savings Plan accounts and more than

163,900 Investment Plan accounts, currently hold nearly $7

billion in savings; and

WHEREAS, Savings in PA 529 accounts can be used to help pay

for tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board and other

qualified expenses at most schools nationwide, including four-

year colleges and universities, community colleges, technical

schools and qualified apprenticeship programs; and

WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has the statutory

responsibility to administer the PA 529 College and Career

Savings Program; and

WHEREAS, Designating May 29, 2022, as "College and Career

Savings Day" serves to increase public understanding and

appreciation of the value of saving for postsecondary education

through the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program; therefore

be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 29, 2022, as "College

and Career Savings Day" in Pennsylvania.

20220SR0282PN1598 - 2 -

