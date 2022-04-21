Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1606
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - pro tempore of the Senate for a term concurrent with the
term of such appointing authority.
(ii) One member shall be appointed by the Minority
Leader of the Senate for a term concurrent with the term
of such appointing authority.
(iii) One member shall be appointed by the Speaker
of the House of Representatives for a term concurrent
with the term of such appointing authority.
(iv) One member shall be appointed by the Minority
Leader of the House of Representatives for a term
concurrent with the term of such appointing authority.
(v) Four members initially appointed by the Governor
for terms of one, two, three and four years,
respectively, provided that their respective successors
shall each be appointed for a term of four years. The
initial term of each member shall be designated by the
Governor at the time of appointment.
(vi) Seven members appointed by the Governor for a
term of four years, provided that one member shall be
appointed from each list of at least three nominees
submitted to the Governor respectively by the Waterways
Association of Pittsburgh, the River Terminal Operator's
Association, the Association for the Development of
Inland Navigation in America's Ohio Valley and the county
commissioners jointly of those counties within the port
district which are not members of the Southwestern
Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission; and three
members shall be appointed from a list of at least five
nominees submitted to the Governor by the Southwestern
Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission. Each list
20220SB1199PN1606 - 2 -
