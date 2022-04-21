Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1606

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - pro tempore of the Senate for a term concurrent with the

term of such appointing authority.

(ii) One member shall be appointed by the Minority

Leader of the Senate for a term concurrent with the term

of such appointing authority.

(iii) One member shall be appointed by the Speaker

of the House of Representatives for a term concurrent

with the term of such appointing authority.

(iv) One member shall be appointed by the Minority

Leader of the House of Representatives for a term

concurrent with the term of such appointing authority.

(v) Four members initially appointed by the Governor

for terms of one, two, three and four years,

respectively, provided that their respective successors

shall each be appointed for a term of four years. The

initial term of each member shall be designated by the

Governor at the time of appointment.

(vi) Seven members appointed by the Governor for a

term of four years, provided that one member shall be

appointed from each list of at least three nominees

submitted to the Governor respectively by the Waterways

Association of Pittsburgh, the River Terminal Operator's

Association, the Association for the Development of

Inland Navigation in America's Ohio Valley and the county

commissioners jointly of those counties within the port

district which are not members of the Southwestern

Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission; and three

members shall be appointed from a list of at least five

nominees submitted to the Governor by the Southwestern

Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission. Each list

