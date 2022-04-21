Senate Resolution 283 Printer's Number 1608

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - WHEREAS, Believing that every human being, regardless of

race, gender or creed, is equal in the eyes of God, Sikhism

emerged as a pioneer of social justice; and

WHEREAS, Sikhism widely encourages female participation in

religious ceremonies and interfaith efforts to fight oppression

regularly suffered; and

WHEREAS, The religion's emphasis on loving service to

humanity inspires Sikhs to make lasting social contributions,

such as providing free food to the less fortunate; and

WHEREAS, Despite their progressive principles and charitable

deeds, the American-Sikh community commonly experiences

discrimination, often by individuals who are unaware of the

beliefs and practices of the faith; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 60% of Americans admit to knowing nothing

about the religion or its practitioners; and

WHEREAS, Sikhs disproportionately experience school bullying,

with estimates indicating that more than 50% of all Sikh

children, and roughly 67% of turbaned Sikh children, endure

physical or verbal abuse at school; and

WHEREAS, National rates of anti-Sikh bigotry rose

dramatically following the September 11th terrorist attacks; and

WHEREAS, Deadly assaults against the Sikh community, such as

the hate-inspired murder of six worshipers at the Sikh Temple of

Wisconsin in August 2012, are all-too-common occurrences across

the country; and

WHEREAS, Although the Sikh community continues to peacefully

overcome each attack on its cultural identity, public awareness

of the Sikh faith and memorializing the lasting contributions of

its Sikh residents is essential; and

WHEREAS, During the early 20th century, thousands of Sikh

