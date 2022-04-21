Submit Release
Senate Bill 1201 Printer's Number 1607

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1607

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1201

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, KANE, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO,

COSTA, J. WARD, ROBINSON, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, ARGALL AND

PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 21, 2022

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 21, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for refill of prescription eye drops.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.8. Coverage for Refill of Prescription Eye

Drops.--(a) A health insurance policy offered, issued or

renewed in this Commonwealth shall provide coverage for a

prescription eye drops refill if the refill:

(1) Complies with one of the following:

