Senate Bill 1201 Printer's Number 1607
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1607
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1201
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY PITTMAN, KANE, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, SCAVELLO,
COSTA, J. WARD, ROBINSON, MARTIN, MASTRIANO, ARGALL AND
PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 21, 2022
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 21, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for refill of prescription eye drops.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.8. Coverage for Refill of Prescription Eye
Drops.--(a) A health insurance policy offered, issued or
renewed in this Commonwealth shall provide coverage for a
prescription eye drops refill if the refill:
(1) Complies with one of the following:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22