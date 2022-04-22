Rutland Barracks / First degree aggravated domestic assault, offense committed within presence of a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002082

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 21, 2022, at approximately 2001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsford

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense committed within presence of a child

ACCUSED: Christian Bradley

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 2001 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a citizen dispute in the Town of Pittsford. Investigation revealed that Christian Bradley, of Pittsford, attempted to cause or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 22 at 12:30 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.