Rutland Barracks / First degree aggravated domestic assault, offense committed within presence of a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002082
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 21, 2022, at approximately 2001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsford
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense committed within presence of a child
ACCUSED: Christian Bradley
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 2001 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a citizen dispute in the Town of Pittsford. Investigation revealed that Christian Bradley, of Pittsford, attempted to cause or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: April 22 at 12:30 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.