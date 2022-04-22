Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,929 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / First degree aggravated domestic assault, offense committed within presence of a child

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4002082

 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair                                

 

STATION: Rutland                     

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

 

DATE/TIME: April 21, 2022, at approximately 2001 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsford

 

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense committed within presence of a child

 

 

ACCUSED: Christian Bradley

 

AGE: 29

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 21, 2022, at approximately 2001 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a citizen dispute in the Town of Pittsford. Investigation revealed that Christian Bradley, of Pittsford, attempted to cause or willfully or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: April 22 at 12:30 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / First degree aggravated domestic assault, offense committed within presence of a child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.