Vida keeps fans ‘Up All Night’ with the release of his new single
The sophomore follow-up to his debut earlier this year is available now on all platforms
Up All Night is an ethereal sound experience that, like the feeling of a dream, takes you to a fleeting moment in time, where the mind and body desire to forever remain, as impossible as that may seem”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After teasing the track’s release earlier this month, breakthrough singer/ songwriter Vida’s hotly anticipated single - “Up All Night” is now available.
— Vida
Written, performed and produced by Vida, with additional production and mixing by Grammy recognized engineer Nicholas Essig (Paul McCartney, Lana Del Rey, Justin Bieber) and recorded at the legendary Orange Lounge, “Up All Night” is an indelible dream-like summer anthem about letting yourself go and featuring Vida’s most sensory inducing lyrics and sounds.
The deep and powerful bass melodies that Vida composes intertwine with the whispering keys as the emotive vocals guide the experience, giving a feeling of familiarity in space and time that is unique to every listener. You may find yourself closing your eyes just a little while you enjoy the sonically tantalizing track.
“Up All Night is an ethereal sound experience that, like the feeling of a dream, takes you to a fleeting moment in time, where the mind and body desire to forever remain, as impossible as that may seem,” says Vida.
“Up All Night” is the highly anticipated follow up to Vida’s debut single – “Around in Circles”.
Both tracks are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other platforms.
