Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,929 in the last 365 days.

Vida keeps fans ‘Up All Night’ with the release of his new single

The sophomore follow-up to his debut earlier this year is available now on all platforms

Up All Night is an ethereal sound experience that, like the feeling of a dream, takes you to a fleeting moment in time, where the mind and body desire to forever remain, as impossible as that may seem”
— Vida
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After teasing the track’s release earlier this month, breakthrough singer/ songwriter Vida’s hotly anticipated single - “Up All Night” is now available.

Written, performed and produced by Vida, with additional production and mixing by Grammy recognized engineer Nicholas Essig (Paul McCartney, Lana Del Rey, Justin Bieber) and recorded at the legendary Orange Lounge, “Up All Night” is an indelible dream-like summer anthem about letting yourself go and featuring Vida’s most sensory inducing lyrics and sounds.

The deep and powerful bass melodies that Vida composes intertwine with the whispering keys as the emotive vocals guide the experience, giving a feeling of familiarity in space and time that is unique to every listener. You may find yourself closing your eyes just a little while you enjoy the sonically tantalizing track.

“Up All Night is an ethereal sound experience that, like the feeling of a dream, takes you to a fleeting moment in time, where the mind and body desire to forever remain, as impossible as that may seem,” says Vida.

“Up All Night” is the highly anticipated follow up to Vida’s debut single – “Around in Circles”.

Both tracks are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other platforms.

Follow Vida:

Instagram | YouTube | Spotify

-30-

Media Contact:

Vida Music Productions
+1 905-424-2913
email us here
Vida Music Productions

You just read:

Vida keeps fans ‘Up All Night’ with the release of his new single

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.